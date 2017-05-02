KARACHI - Political leaders have come to the rescue of suspended cricketers in PSL spot-fixing scandal, as it has been revealed that relatives of Sharjeel Khan and Shahzaib Hasan have been pressurizing the PCB to save them. It is not the first time that the politicians have intervened in cricketing affairs, whether it is the matter of selection of players, or posting of officials in the PCB. Now political communications have started in order to save both the suspended players, and it is expected that they will be treated with leniency now.