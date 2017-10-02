Leg-spinner Yasir Shah grabbed five wickets to bring Pakistan within 136 runs of victory on the fifth and final day in the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Shah finished with 5-51 -- his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests -- which helped Pakistan dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry-looking 138.

That gave Pakistan a victory target of 136 in the last two sessions, a tricky task considering a weary fifth day pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium which is helping spinners.

Sri Lanka, who resumed at 69-4, needed a big fight to save the Test and conceding a 1-0 lead in the two-match series but they lost their last six wickets for 69 runs.

Niroshan Dickwella fought hard during his unbeaten knock of 40 studded with four boundaries and tried to shield his tail-enders but in the end he was left stranded.

Paceman Mohammad Abbas removed Kusal Mendis (18) and nightwatchman Suranga Lakmal (13) in his first spell before Shah took three wickets to further hit the Sri Lankans.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali removed the last man Nuwan Pradeep after umpires had delayed lunch by five minutes. Hasan finished with 1-21.

The second Test -- a day-night match -- starts in Dubai from Friday.