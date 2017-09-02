ISLAMABAD - Bhutto Cricket Academy chairman and renowned cricket-promoter Chaudhry Ajmal Sabir has announced to start stipends for academy players soon after Eid.

Talking to The Nation, Ch Ajmal, who is also OGDCL Sports Board vice president, said: “Cricket is my passion and I have long being associated with Rawalpindi and Islamabad Regions in different capacities. I have never ever thought about self-projection or gaining personal favours, as I have only one thing in my mind that is to work with full dedication, devotion and ensure deserving players get their due rights.”

He said last year, he had formed Rahat and Shuja along with my dear friend Pir Syed Makhdoom Shah Hamdani and introduced fresh blood in Grade-II. “We not only sponsored the youth, paid for their accommodation, arranged the best possible meal, but also financially supported them. The talented youth is future of Pakistan cricket and they will soon represent the country at international level, so we must take care of them and groom them under proper patronage.

“I must give credit to PCB chairman Najam Sethi for taking personal interest and reviving international cricket in Pakistan. The visit of World XI will definitely go a long way in attracting the youth towards cricket and green caps will find fresh blood. His vision holds key for youth and I am quite sure that soon we will start to reap benefits,” he added.

Paying glowing tributes to Islamabad Region president Shakil Shaikh, who was also PCB governing board member, Ajmal said his leadership qualities paid great dividend for Pakistan cricket and he was one who introduced latest changes in domestic cricket formats and due to his countless efforts, Pakistan team succeeded in finding fresh talent, who played key role in helping Pakistan win the mega Champions Trophy.

“Shakil Shaikh bore unwanted criticism but he always stood firm and told us that soon the critics will appreciate his work. He also managed to produce world class cricket grounds in Islamabad and at a time, when CDA had taken over the main cricket grounds, who fall into map and construction of new roads, it was Shakil, who managed to allocate land from CDA to establish world’s best cricket grounds. For his matchless contributions for Pakistan cricket, his name should be recommended for ‘Pride of Performance Award’. I urged the PCB chief to appoint Shakil as chairman domestic cricket committee,” he added.

Ajmal said he had started cricket academy at Bhutto Cricket Ground with only one purpose to provide Islamabad Region with quality players. “By the grace of Almighty, we have managed to produce quality players in four years. Ali Imran, Shoaib Khaliq, M Irfan, Salman Haider and a number of other cricketers are production of our academy. The OGDCL will form a cricket team, which will play Patrons Trophy, as it will not only promote genuine local talent, but also provide jobs to a number of deserving youngsters.”

“The Bhutto Cricket Academy has been providing free of cost coaching, bats, gears and especially brand new balls to the players. We are not charging a single penny from the youngsters and we hold their matches on regular basis and provide them with lunch boxes as well. The entire burden is borne by me because I have already said I want to do something for the kids of twin cities.”

When asked whether he is ready to join hands with IRCA and accept any kind of role if offered, Ajmal said: “I would love to work shoulder to shoulder with Shakil Shaikh. I don’t need any portfolios, as I just want to contribute as much as I can. If Shakil thinks I can help in any way towards his cause of helping the youth of capital, I am ready to join hands with him.”

Mohsin Ali