ROME:- Italian motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi has undergone successful surgery after breaking his leg in a training crash and will have to rest for 40 days, doctors confirmed on Friday.

If the 38-year-old is sidelined for two months he would miss the next two MotoGP races in San Marino and Spain but could possibly return in Japan on October 15. "It will depend a lot on him but I think that he will have to rest at least 40 days," said Dr. Raffaele Pascarella, who carried out the surgery. "However, he has already said he wants to return as soon as possible."–AFP