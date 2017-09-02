Day to take on Spieth at Australian Open

SYDNEY - Former world No.1 Jason Day will battle two-time winner Jordan Spieth at this year's Australian Open in Sydney, organisers said on Friday. Australia's top-rated golfer, now ranked No.9 in the world, will be contesting his national championship for the first time in four years at The Australian course from November 23-26. Current world No 2 Spieth is returning to defend the crown he won last year in a play-off. "The Australian Open holds a special spot in my heart," Day said. "I'd love to get my name on that trophy one day -- hopefully this November." His best result at the tournament was tied fourth in 2011. Day has 14 top-10 finishes in the 28 major championships he has completed, including victory at the 2015 US PGA Championship. He is also a 10-time winner on the US PGA Tour.–AFP

Doctors clear Woods to swing golf clubs

LOS ANGELES - Doctors have given Tiger Woods the green light to swing a club again as the 14-time major championship winner takes aim at a return to professional golf. The 41-year-old American received medical clearance to start practising and tweeted a video Thursday of him hitting balls with a pitching wedge. "(Doctor) gave me the OK to start pitching," Woods' wrote. Woods last played in a competitive tournament at the Dubai Desert Classic in January. He withdrew from the event with back spasms and underwent back surgery for the fourth time in April. Since that time, he has said that he wants to get back to golf but there is no timetable for his return. Woods was arrested for driving under the influence near his home in Florida in May. Woods has 79 career PGA Tour victories.–AFP

Pregnant Chinese begs for calm under gun

SHANGHAI - Olympic shooting champion Yi Siling had to contend with a very personal distraction at the Chinese National Games: her kicking unborn child. The 28-year-old, who won a gold medal in 10 metre air rifle at the London 2012 Olympics and a bronze last year at the Rio Games, came a distant 28th place in qualifying in Tianjin on Thursday. But the former world number one had a good reason for her relatively poor showing at the National Games -- she is more than five months pregnant. Yi repeatedly whispered to her unborn baby while taking aim, "My dear, please keep calm when mum shoots," reported the state Xinhua news agency. "The most obvious thing is the fact that my baby kicks me sometimes," Yi told Xinhua, explaining the challenges of competing while pregnant.–AFP

Agbegnenou earns revenge at worlds

BUDAPEST - France's Clarisse Agbegnenou avenged her Olympic final defeat to Tina Trstenjak by defeating the Slovenian judoka to claim the women's -63kg gold medal at the judo world championships in Budapest. Agbegnenou earned a second world gold medal, following her maiden title in 2014, after halting a run of four straight finals losses to Trstenjak. Poland's Agata Ozdoba and Mungunchimeg Baldorj of Mongolia shared the bronze medals in the half-middleweight category. Alexander Wieczerzak of Germany claimed his first major title by beating Italy's Matteo Marconcini in the men's -81kg final, securing the gold medal after overcoming Olympic champion Khasan Khalmurzaev in the semifinals. Khalmurzaev and Saeid Mollaei of Iran both collected bronze medals.–AFP

Silva awaits green light for Leicester move

LISBON - Sporting Lisbon said Friday they had reached agreement with Leicester to sell Portuguese international Adrien Silva to the Premier League club in a transfer deal after the deadline expired. Sporting said they were "awaiting confirmation from FIFA" that the deal could go through after Silva reportedly agreed to join Leicester two hours after the transfer window shut on Thursday. Leicester made no comment when contacted by AFP. The 28-year-old midfielder, part of his country's Euro 2016-winning squad, was allowed to leave the Portugal team camp hours before Thursday's World Cup qualifier victory against the Faroe Islands. Leicester, the surprise 2016 Premier League champions, want to strengthen their midfield after selling Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea on Thursday.–AFP