ISLAMABAD - Test discarded wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal lauded Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Aziz Sethi and termed him saviour of Pakistan cricket and a man of commitment.

Talking to The Nation, Kamran said: “It was Najam Sethi, who fulfilled his promises one after another, as the PSL was the brainchild of Sethi, then he arranged Zimbabwean team tour to Pakistan, successfully conducted PSL-2 final in Lahore with the help of armed forces and was applauded not only by local people, critics and former greats but also by international players and boards’ heads.”

He said now the visit of World XI comprising top mega stars of present era is round the corner. “The World XI tour to Pakistan clearly indicates that the ICC and world boards have so much faith in Sethi and Pakistani security forces. The visit will pave the way of full-fledge revival of international cricket in Pakistan and international teams will feel safe and sound to play in this part of the world. Everybody knows how much passionate and cricket-mad Pakistani people are, as they give so much respect, love and hospitality to their guests.

“I can easily say that World XI tour will put a new lease of life in Pakistan cricket. The mega world stars, the heartthrobs of millions of cricket fans all over the world, will not only teach a great deal to our players but they will also bring smiles to the faces of long-deprived suffering fans of Pakistan.”

When asked about his exclusion from Pakistan team, Kamran said he was shocked not to see his name in Test and T20 squads for Sri Lanka series. “As for the last three years, I have given performances on consistent basis and that’s why deserve places in both formats, if not in ODIs, as one or two bad days overshadow all my achievements. Anyhow, I am a born fighter and I will continue to work harder and it is up to selectors to notice and include me in the national team.

“I have never lost hope and I know there is a lot of cricket left in me. It won’t sit back and instead keep on working hard and hard and I am sure I will succeed in booking berth in the national squad sooner or later. Although I was not a part of World XI team, yet I will come and watch my team playing in Lahore. I returned from West Indies to play National T20 Cup, but it was postponed, so now I am training and working on my fitness levels.”

About Umar Akmal-Mickey Arthur saga, Kamran said: “The PCB chairman should interfere and resolve the issue, as domestic and international cricket is coming fast. Umar and Arthur must shun differences as Pakistan cricket can’t afford prolonging controversies and I can easily say Sethi is the right man to resolve this issue, as it is not good for Pakistan and cricket. I can’t comment further but I can hope and pray that the issue must be end as quickly as possible.

“I am working very hard on my fitness and game and leave the rest on the selectors. I will never lose hope and continue my job of performing with gloves and willow and will be waiting for my day, when I will be recalled for the national squad,” Kamran concluded.

MOHSIN ALI