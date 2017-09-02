Modern teams like to prepare for every eventuality and England will take it to a next level next week when they face an ambidextrous bowler in the run up to the third Test against West Indies, reported The Telegraph.

Yasir Jan, who has been training with the MCC Young Cricketers and playing for Watford Town this summer, will bowl at England and West Indies during the two days leading into the third Test.

Yasir’s has been training at Lord’s as part of the MCC’s World Cricket Committee’s commitment to help the development of Pakistani cricket.

Yasir was discovered last year during a talent search by the Pakistan Super League franchise, the Lahore Qalanders, which held auditions for budding fast bowlers in eight locations across the Punjab.

The 21 year-old is said to reach 90-mph with his right hand and is ten mph slower with his left.