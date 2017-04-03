COLOMBO:- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been suspended for one match for a slow over rate during the third one-day international against Sri Lanka, the ICC said Sunday. This means he will be barred from playing in the first ODI against Ireland at a tri-nations tournament in May. The right-arm paceman was also fined 40 percent of his match fee, with the other players losing 20 percent of their fees. His team was two overs short of the target during Saturday's match, which Sri Lanka won.–AFP