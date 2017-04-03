Karachi - PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan has said that the BCB has agreed to send Bangladesh's high-performance side to Pakistan, possibly in July this year. He also said that Sri Lanka is being discussed as a possible venue for Pakistan's next home series against Bangladesh, though he didn't mention a time frame.

Shaharyar was in Colombo for an informal meeting among the heads of Sri Lanka Cricket, Thilanga Sumathipala, the BCB, Nazmul Hassan, and the PCB to discuss Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affairs. He said that the dates for the high-performance tour will be decided later, but was confident that it will happen.

"Bangladesh is agreeable to send its high-performance team to Pakistan, which is a big step," Shaharyar said. "They will play in Pakistan against our high-performance team. As regards to the national team, they are not yet ready to come to Pakistan but we could play either in Bangladesh or in a third country, which is acceptable to both sides, or we could even do it in Sri Lanka.

"I think this time around the ICC wants [the high-performance teams] to play in July, but we will finalise the actual dates later. Neutral venue [for the senior teams' series] is a possibility. These days, Dubai is our neutral venue but it's very expensive. So we might play in Sri Lanka, if they are free at that time."

Last week the BCB had rejected the PCB's invitation to play two T20Is in Pakistan. Shaharyar also said that Pakistan's senior team will tour Bangladesh in July and August this year, though they want to discuss the financial side of things since Pakistan will be on their third consecutive tour of Bangladesh since 2011.

"Yes in July-August. We also have to agree on a financial model because this is the third time that Pakistan is playing Bangladesh in Bangladesh, which becomes a bit lop-sided. I am assured that once we are able to have the two high-performance teams coming, the next time around the Bangladesh cricket team will come to Pakistan."