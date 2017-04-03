Port of Spain - Evin Lewis has played eight T20Is for West Indies, a short-format team traditionally known for its power-hitters. He has crossed ten only two times in those eight matches; the first time he went on to a hundred with nine sixes; the second time, he struck 91 off 51 with nine sixes. Only Marlon Samuels has hit as many sixes in a T20I innings for West Indies, and only Chris Gayle has done better.

That 91 helped West Indies mow down a target of 138 in Port of Spain against Pakistan on Saturday, with seven wickets and over five overs to spare. Lewis, who was run out for 10 and 3 in the first two games which West Indies lost, said he did a bit of introspection after his twin failures but did not put too much pressure on himself; he was confident he could make a difference if he batted a decent length of time.

"I've been staying positive. The first two games, you know, run out, I had a long think last night," Lewis said after the match. "I didn't put pressure on myself. That's how the game goes at times. I know once I bat at least five overs, I will get that score." Lewis' blitz helped West Indies stay alive in the four-match series; the final game will be played on Sunday, with the scoreline 2-1 in favour of Pakistan.