Pakistan have moved up two spots up to fourth place in the ICC T20I Team Rankings after their 3- 1 series win over West Indies on Sunday.

New Zealand continue to rule the T20 format.

Pakistan started the series at sixth position with 113 points, while the Windies began in fourth position on 116 points.

After the series win, Pakistan exchanged places with the Windies. Pakistan are now ahead of England and just two points behind second-ranked India.

South Africa rank 3rd in the latest ICC T20I Team Rankings.