Hameed faces anxious wait after injury

LONDON - England batsman Haseeb Hameed faces a nervous wait to discover the extent of the hand injury that forced him to retire hurt during his opening first-class game of the season for Lancashire. Hameed, who made a solid start to his England career during their tour of India, withdrew after facing 23 balls in Lancashire's game with Cambridge MCCU on Sunday. The 20-year-old has been taken for a scan on his hand and will hope the damage isn't severe enough to stop him making a strong start to the English county season. Hameed scored 219 runs in three Tests against India before a finger injury forced him out of the final match of the five-game series, which England lost 4-0. He hit an unbeaten 59 from 156 deliveries while batting with a broken finger during the third Test in Mohali.–AFP

Trials to select 3-member 12&under team

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tennis Federation will hold three-day open trials from April 5 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex to select three-member team for the 1st Asian Tennis Federations (ATF) 12 & under team competition at Kathmandu, Nepal in May. The PTF will provide free accommodation to all the participants and one official from each province and those three selected will also get economy class railway fare both ways. Inamul Haq has been appointed as trial coordinator. The ATF has recently decided to add 12 and under team completions in its annual development calendar, for which the Asian tennis playing nations are divided in five geographical regions. Besides Pakistan, the other countries in ATF South Asian Region are Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.–Staff Reporter

Punjab win tchoukball men, women titles

ISLAMABAD – Punjab won the 4th National Men’s and Women’s Tchoukball Championship 2017 here at Liaqat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday. In the men’s event, Punjab Colours defeated holders Fata 59-57 in the final. Punjab Whites lifted the women category title after defeating KP 36-21. A huge controversy was witnessed and organisers completely failed to handle the situation. Sindh team was supposed to play the semifinals against KP at 9am, but KP included outsiders, upon which Sindh lodged strong protest and left the premises, while the organizers, posing themselves as journalists, were highly rude and not ready to provide details about the event. Pakistan Tchoukball Federation (PTF) chairman Mohsin Baig Mirza was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.–Staff Reporter

Tramri FC score win in Mayor Cup Soccer

ISLAMABAD – Tramri Football Club beat Baltistan FC 2-1 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 match here at G-8/4 Akbar FC Football Ground on Sunday. Baryal scored the first goal in the 7th minute for Tramri FC, while Franklin made it 2-0 in the 10th minute. Kamal reduced the deficit in the 26th minute. In the second match played at I-10/2 football ground, Ghauri FC thrashed Elite FC 5-0. Amanullah scored a brace for the winners. Raja Adil scored the opening goal in the 10th minute while Amanullah doubled the lead in the 18th minute. He scored another goal to complete the hat-trick in the 37th minute. Shahzad scored the fourth goal of the team in the 40th minute while Muzammil completed the score line in the 46th minute to cap a memorable day for Ghauri FC.–Staff Reporter

Hassan wins World Golf Cup amateurs

LAHORE - Hassan Samiuddin won the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup amateurs category here at the Lahore Gymkhana golf course on Sunday. Hassan earned 40 points to finish first while Jamal Nasir and Abdullah Sharif got 39 points each but Jamal was declared second because of his better scoring on the last three holes. Jamshed Hanif won the seniors’ nearest to pin category while Syed Manzoor Alam stood second and Shoukat Javed third. The longest drive was struck by Salman Jehangir while Younus Burula won first in the invitational category. The ladies title went to Mrs Sameea Javed Ali. Council General Turkey Sardar Daniz, Turkish Airlines General Manager Hamid, Lahore Gymkhana acting chairman Dr Jawad Khan and convener golf Shoukat Javed gave away prizes to the winners.–Staff Reporter