LAHORE - Nearly two months after the corruption scandal hit Pakistan Super League 2017, the Pakistan Cricket Board has yet to make any definite progress in its probe against former batsman Nasir Jamshed.

Former opener Jamshed, who resides in the UK, was suspended by the PCB in February for alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the tournament. PCB officials said last month that the board’s inquiry committee will travel to the UK to record Jamshed's statement over his alleged role in spot-fixing. However, the travel dates for the board’s Anti-Corruption Unit chief Colonel (retd) Azam and legal manager remain unconfirmed.

It is also undecided at the moment when exactly Jamshed’s statement would be recorded, sources privy to the proceedings informed Geo News. The PCB has said in the past that Jamshed’s statement would be important in furthering its investigation into the matter.

According to media reports, Jamshed was investigated by the UK’s National Crime Agency and his passport was withheld by the authorities when he was granted bail. The PCB has reportedly been in touch with the National Crime Agency for its spot-fixing probe against Jamshed. PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan had earlier accused Jamshed of having contacts with bookies and introducing suspended cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif to the bookies during PSL.