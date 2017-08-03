Azhar Ali is the only Pakistan batsman in the top 10 of MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings announced

on Tuesday.

According to the rankings, he stands at 6th position with 769 points with an average of 46.86.

While the English all-rounder Ben Stokes has moved up to take splendid positions in both batting and bowling, in the Rankings after his team scored top in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval. His side were the victors by 239 runs on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Moving up 12 places to a joint-25th position in the rankings for batsmen with scores of 112 and 31, he also went up two places to reach 19th position in the list for bowlers after grabbing one for 26 and two for 51. His struggle also helped him overtake South Africa’s Vernon Philander to take the fifth position in the list of all-rounders.

In the latest rankings, India in the first Test at Galle defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series too.

Gaining three slots, Jonny Bairstrow reached ninth position with scores of 36 and 63, opening batsman Alastair Cook has moved up three postions to 12th place with scores of 88 and 7, while in the bowlers’ rankings, James Anderson and Moeen Ali have also made upward movement.

The left-handed South African opener Dean Elgar’s innings of 8 and 136 have gotten him three places up to 15th position while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has gained four slots and is currently on 22nd position he took 4 wickets at the Oval.

Debutants Tom Westley (70th) and Toby Roland-Jones (54th) have also managed to get into the rankings among batsmen and bowlers, consecutively.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has gained two places to reach 17th position after scores of 83 and two at Galle, while batsman Dimuth Karunaratne (up three places to 36th) and pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep (up three places to a career-best 30th) are the others to move up the rankings.