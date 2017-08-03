LAHORE (our staff reporter) - Pakistan will be visiting New Zealand in January 2018 to play five one-day internationals (ODIs) and three T20s, according to the schedule updated on Blackcaps' official website.

Pakistan will play ODIs against the Blackcaps between January 6-19 while the three T20s will be played on January 22, 25 and 28. Sarfraz Ahmed, who led Pakistan to victory in Champions Trophy 2017, will lead the side in both formats while the New Zealand team will be captained by Kane Williamson.

The Blackcaps had convincingly beaten Pakistan when the two sides faced each other in a two-match test series in New Zealand last year.