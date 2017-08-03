LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed new Board of Governors (BoG) of four regions including Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) president Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad for a term of three years.

According to the PCB notification, besides Khawaja Nadeem, three other regional cricket heads have been made the members of the governing board, who are Murad Ali of Quetta and Nouman Butt from Sialkot while the representation from FATA, the fourth BoG member, has yet to come as the elections of the FATA cricket body has yet to take place.

Apart from four regional cricket heads, the governing board also has the presentation from four departments including Mansoor Masood Khan (UBL), Lt Gen (r) Muzammal Hussain (Wapda) and Col Sohaib (SSGC). Habib Bank has not finalized the nomination of its representative in the BoG. The new governing board will elect the new PCB chairman during its first meeting on August 9 and Najam Sethi is the strong candidate to hold this hot seat for a fresh term of three years along with Arif Ejaz for the slot of PCB chairman executive committee.

Lahore has finally got its representation in the governing board after almost 10 years and last time, it was represented by its former late president Amir Hayat Khan Rokhari in 2008. “It is a big honour for LCCA for getting into the BoG and it is really good to see LCCA back into the board of governors,” Kh Nadeem said here on Wednesday.

He said his specific mandate is working in close coordination with the PCB for the cause of the game at the national level especially for club cricket at LCCA. "The PCB is taking solid measures to better the domestic cricket structure to make the domestic events results oriented and to help improve the quality of our cricket, for which there is a dire need to supplement these efforts from the platform of the regional bodies,” said Nadeem, who will be contesting for the third successive term as LCCA president this month. He was first elected LCCA chief in 2010 and then in 2014.

He said club cricket is the backbone of our national cricket and it is serving as a pipeline to produce talented cricketers for the Pakistan senior and junior cricket teams. The only way to strengthen Pakistan cricket is to generate maximum cricket activity at grassroots level,” he said.

“The LCCA gained success in a number of national level tournaments in the recent past due to a strong club system, which also helped in producing high-quality cricketers, who are now part of the national senior and junior teams. If the PCB includes new national club-level tournament in its domestic calendar, we will welcome it and organise them to hunt new talent,” he added.