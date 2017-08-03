Federer to make Montreal appearance

MONTREAL - World number three Roger Federer, who captured his record 19th Grand Slam singles crown last month at Wimbledon, said Tuesday he will play in next week's ATP event at Montreal. The Rogers Cup event marks the 35-year-old Swiss star's first tuneup event for the US Open, which starts August 28, and will be his first visit to Montreal since 2011. The Canadian hardcourt event alternates between Montreal and Toronto with a WTA event every year. "I'm happy to be coming back to Montreal, as I have not had the chance to play there for many years," Federer said. "This 2017 season has been very exciting and I am really looking forward to being back on the court." Federer captured the Australian Open for the fifth time in his career, then won his eighth Wimbledon title.–AFP

'King of the Mountains' joins Fortuneo

PARIS - French rider Warren Barguil, crowned King of the Mountains as top climber in the Tour de France, confirmed Wednesday he will race for Fortuneo next season. The 25-year-old competed with German outfit Sunweb this season, and becomes one of two riders to join French team Fortuneo along with compatriot Amael Moinard from BMC. "I've watched the team's rise in power these last few years," said Barguil. "Emmanuel Hubert (Fortuneo manager) has the ambition to make the team even bigger with a project that I find exciting." Barguil won two stages on his first big tour -- the Vuelta in 2013 -- but had to wait until this year's Tour de France for more success with two mountain stage wins at Foix and Izoard. He claimed the top climber's polka dot jersey as well as winning the combativity award.–AFP

Enjoy good life, Del Potro tells Djokovic

WASHINGTON - Juan Martin Del Potro has some advice for 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic as he prepares for a long break from tennis – stay home and play with the kids. Del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion who has endured long absences while battling nagging wrist injuries, knows all too well the challenge Djokovic faces after announcing last week he would miss remainder of season with an elbow injury. "It's not easy to stop for a long time and come back," Del Potro said. "Many players can play good after a long injury, but they won't play as good as they will in future. My advice is to have good times at home with kids and you will be strong enough when you are ready to come back." Djokovic and his wife have a two-year-old son Stefan and are expecting another child later this year. –AFP

Pakistan karate team off to Colombo

LAHORE - Eighteen-member Pakistan men and women karate team will be leaving for Sri Lanka today (Thursday) to take part in the 4th South Asian Cadet, Junior, U-21 and Senior Karate Championship being held from August 4 in Colombo. The team comprises 12 male and 6 female players, said Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) secretary Andleeb Sandhu on Wednesday. The players are Saadi Abbas, Ibrahim, M Kashif, Abuzar Nazir, Naseer Ahmed, Imtiaz Ali, Baz Muhammad, Abdul Khaliq, M Awais, Saweel Fayyaz, Syed Shahnoor, Shahbaz Khan, Kulsoom, Beenish, Shahida, Naz Gul, Nargis and Sana Kausar. Shah Muhammad and Khalid Noor are coaches while Andleeb Sandhu team manager. “We are confident that our male and female players will exhibit their top form and fitness to bring glory for the country,” Andleeb said.–Staff Reporter

Navy, Wapda, Army win kabaddi openers

ISLAMABAD – Navy, Wapda and Army chalked out contrasting victories on the inaugural day of the Inter-departmental National Kabaddi Championship (Asian Style) 2017, which commenced here at Liaqat gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Navy beat Police 58-21. Navy was in commanding position in the first half, as they were leading 30-0, but Police staged comeback and reduced the margin to 30-15. Navy once again displayed good show and outclassed Police to take the match 58-21. In the second match, Wapda dominated first half. In the second half, SNGPL made a comeback but experienced Wapda once again dominated and won the match 60-30. The third match of the day saw Army routing Railways 45-10. The soldiers played brilliantly and won the match easily.–Staff Reporter