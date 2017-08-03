KARACHI:- Former Pakistan captain and swing king Wasim Akram has emphasised the need for improvement and consistency in the country’s domestic cricket structure. “It’s been 70 years since Pakistan was created, yet we still don’t have a proper structure in domestic and first-class cricket here,” he said. Hailing Pakistan’s performance in the Champions Trophy, Akram said the team needs to continue delivering such performances with consistency. “We need to invest in domestic cricket. Consistent performances will come when we invest in our domestic structure.” Agencies