ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s ace player Aqeel Khan will start Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II proceedings against Iranian number two Shahin Kkaldan here at Pakistan Sports Complex hard courts today (Friday) at 10am.

The simple but impressive draw ceremony was held here at Serena Hotel on Thursday. ITF Gold Badge referee Stéphane Apostolou took the draw in the presence of both the teams and their officials. PTF secretary M Khalid Rehmani represented the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) in the draw ceremony.

Pakistan’s lone international star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi will face Anosha Shahgholi in the second singles match. The stage is set for the highly anticipated and most sought-after event, which is going to be held in Pakistan after 12 long and hard years wait. The excitement among the masses and players is hard to explain. People from all walks of life throng the PSB just to have a glance of their favourite players. The PTF and PSB should have made extra sitting arrangements to ensure maximum crowd could have witnessed the special occasion.

PTF completely failed to provide relief to the masses and especially sports journalists’ community. PTF president Salim Saifullah keeps on urging the journalists to give extra coverage to tennis, but when it comes to the journalists’ turn to perform their professional duties, the PTF simply raises its hands and blames the ITF for tough conditions and applying strict rules.

At one end, the sports journalists were given invitation cards to perform their professional duties, while on the other hand, the federation issued accreditation cards to their near and dear ones in bulks. It is an international rule that the journalists were provided accreditation cards so that they might perform their professional duties, but the PTF had their own way of treating the journalists.

Despite the repeated attempts to contact PTF secretary Khalid Rehmani to get passes for the journalists, all efforts failed to bear fruit, as he was neither picking calls, nor he called back. After hectic efforts, this scribe finally managed to trace Rehmani and requested him to provide cards to the journalists so that they might perform their duties as security deployed at the entrance not allowing the journalists to enter the venue.

Rehmani failed to justify and promised next time this will not happen. After a long time, Pakistan is hosting the Davis Cup tie and we are not trained to these situations. I regret any inconvenience and promise to provide the best available assistance to the journalists. We have allocated separate space for the journalists so that they may perform their duties in professional manner. I have also deputed persons at entry point to make sure the journalists may be given smooth path to the venue.”

Pakistan team captain Rashid Malik nominated M Abid Ali Akbar and M Abid Mushtaq as doubles pair, which will be played on Saturday. Both the teams had lengthy practice session prior to start of the real action. Pakistan team practiced first in the morning session for more than two hours, while Iran team had practice session in the afternoon. The Iran players were relaxed and enjoying the bright sunshine, while a few spectators were also present to witness the players in action.