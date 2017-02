LONDON: Former England and Chelsea midfield star Frank Lampard said he was retiring Thursday at the age of 38 after turning down “a number of exciting offers” to continue playing.

“After 21 incredible years I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals.”