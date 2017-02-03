Lahore - Former Pakistan captain turned politician Imran Khan has responded to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) call to hold discussion on the problems prevailing in Pakistan cricket.

The veteran cricketer advised the cricket board to rule out the people hired on basis of nepotism inside the board. He tweeted: “If PCB chairman wants to do this, he must get rid of the sifarshi, elec-fixer and call in experts, who understand the game.” The PTI leader suggested that such cricket experts should be brought in the conference, who understand the game in the real sense. A place without specialists can never thrive.

Meanwhile, the session of discussion on cricket issues in Pakistan is scheduled to happen on March 7. The session will be headed by PCB chairman Shahryar M Khan, chief selector Inzama ul-Haq and Director Academies Mudassar Nazar. The meeting will discuss the measures to improve the team performance, the changes required in the domestic structure, steps to do away with the faults in the pitches and coaches and the possible measures to bring foreign teams to Pakistan.