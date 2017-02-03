LAHORE-A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday restored Faisal Saleh Hayat as Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) president after setting aside appointment of Justice (r) Asad Munir as the PFF administrator.

The bench directed the administrator to relinquish the charge immediately and give possession of the headquarters to Faisal-led federation within a week. The bench also sought details of the expenditures made during the tenure of the administrator.

The detailed judgment about the LHC decision will be released soon. Meanwhile, soon after this decision, Pakistan football fraternity and footballers have extended their felicitations to Faisal Saleh Hayat and also hoped that the football activities would now resume in the country after a lapse of 21 months as Pakistan last played in international circuit in March 2015.

During this entire period of conflict, the national and junior teams couldn’t play several international competitions and the country also failed to hold its Premier League in 2015 and 2016.