RAWALPINDI - Former speedster Shoaib Akthar on Thursday made an emphatic point to arrest Pakistan’s down-slide in cricket, saying the country needs doers, not thinkers. Pakistan is serious danger of failing to qualify directly for the next ODI World Cup due to poor ranking. His remarks come a day after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it would invite former greats including Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and others to discuss ways to improve the country’s cricket. “I was reading an article and realised that there is so much preaching around us. Honestly Pakistan needs doers and not thinkers. Agree,” he said in a tweet. “I mean we need to act to make things happen rather than make grandeur plans in meeting rooms,” he said. A few hours earlier, the Rawalpindi express reacted to a tweet about his performance against England during their last tour to Pakistan. “Had 4 pain killer injections b4 this test match and plus selector weren’t picking me up for the test series just imagine the pressure,” he recalled. “Forget to mention 4 injection each in to my both knees,” he said.