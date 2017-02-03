KARACHI: Pakistan has qualified for the semifinal of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup being played in India after defeating Nepal by 10 wickets.

It was Pakistan’s fifth consecutive victory in this mega event. With the victory against Nepal, Pakistan is on the top of the points table.

In the match played at New Delhi’s Dawarka Sports Complex, Nepal made 116 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs.Sunil Rana was top scorer with 40 runs. Sanaullah grabbed two wickets while Riasat Khan and Muhammad Ayaz claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan achieved the target in just 7.5 overs without losing any wicket.

Riasat Khan and Matiullah remained unbeaten with 56 and 50 runs each. Riasat was declared man of the match.

Pakistan will play its next league match against South Africa in Bangalore on February 6.