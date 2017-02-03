Islamabad-Pakistan junior team was given a bashing by India in the 18th Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2017, as the arch-rivals outclassed Pakistan 2-0 in the second round match of Pool A played in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Indian Senthilkumar Velaven beat Mehran Javed 3-1. Mehran won the first game 12-10, but then lost the next three 7-11, 7-11, 11-13. In the second match, Abhay Singh outclassed Abbas Zeb 3-0, winning the match 11-8, 11-4, 12-10. In the earlier match, Pakistan beat Korea 3-0. Mehran Javed beat Handong Ryu 3-0, 11-6, 11-5, 11-2, Mansoor Zaman beat DOngmin Lee 3-0, 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 and Abbas Zeb beat In Woo Lee 3-1, 6-11, 14-12, 11-4, 13-11.

PSF honorary secretary Group Captain Amir Nawaz said: “Yes, it was disappointing results, but it’s not the end of the world. We will bounce back and will beat India in the finals. My team is fully prepared and will fight for the final place with new zeal.”