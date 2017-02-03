LAHORE - Pakistan's Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has said that his participation and performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will decide his cricketing future.

"My participation in the PSL will help me decide to stay or quit the game as age factor is not a problem with me and as long as I am fit, I enjoy playing cricket," he said while talking to the reporters after inaugurating a sports shop here on Thursday.

Misbah said his fitness was of high level but pointed out his recent poor performance and bowed to come up with improved performance in the PSL. “The tour of New Zealand and Australia were tough challenges for the team which failed during the twin tours. The team is under fire (criticism) due to its bad performance and it is quite unfortunate that we flopped during these tours and I feel sorry for that," Misbah said.

He urged the former Test cricketers not to criticise the team for the sake of criticism and they should show positive attitude and put up suggestions for improving the performance of the team in the larger interest of Pakistan cricket.

He praised the decision of PCB chairman Shaharyar M khan for holding a round table conference to have to brain storming session for the improvement of Pakistan cricket and lifting the performance of the national team.

Replying to a query, the Test skipper said: “The PCB has the authority to decide his substitute as captain and it is also the prerogative of the PCB to change the captains of the Test and one-day teams in order to improve their performance.”

When asked to comment on the proposal being initiated to appoint Sarfraz Ahmad as captain of all the three formats of the game, Misbah said: “What can I say in this regard, as it’s the PCB’s domain and only the board has the authority to decide about it.”

The captain also said that the country was rich in cricket talent and the need of the hour was to train and groom the players properly and help them meet the international standard of the game. “Only high-profile training programmes can help them become refined cricketers, if they are trained at the right age by the right experts," he added.

"Whatever I feel like I say and I say everything by my heart not being under pressure. It is because of our bad performance that people are talking against me, as they have to wait for six long years to do so as our past performance did not let them to do so,” he said. “I have not yet met with the PCB chairman. I am going to UAE and I will be having a detailed meeting with him there," he added.

He said his team is the defending champion of the PSL and now with the efforts to hold the final in Lahore, it will be his utmost desire to see his team qualifying for the final and retain the prestigious trophy.