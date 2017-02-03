JOHANNESBURG - Hard-hitting batsman David Miller will miss South Africa's remaining three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka because of a finger injury, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday. Miller injured his right little finger when he dived in attempting to make a catch in the outfield during Sri Lanka's innings. Team doctor and manager Mohammed Moosajee said Miller would be out of action for between seven and 10 days. He will be available for a tour of New Zealand later this month. The third ODI against Sri Lanka is on Saturday in Johannesburg.