MMS, Ahsan & Co score wins in Rafi Polo

LAHORE - MMS and Ahsan & Co carved out contrastive victories in the Rafi Group Polo Cup 2017 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday. In the first match of the day, MMS recorded a thrilling 5-4 win against Nama Burger. Azam Hayat Noon and Hussain Iftikhar slammed two goals each while Naved Sheikh hit one. From the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder hammered all the four goals. The second match of the day saw Ahsan & Co registering an easy 10-4 victory against young Diamond Paints team. From Ahsan & Co, high-flying Agha Musa displayed quality polo and scored six goals while Adil Yar Tiwana and Haris Haroon contributed with two goals each. From the losing side, Mir Huzaifa Ahmad and Abdullah Dawood hit one goal apiece while they had also two goal handicap advantage.–Staff Reporter

Nadir takes on Juma for boxing title

LAHORE: Pakistan Boxing Council (PBC) national champion Nadir Baloch will take on Juma Fundi of Tanzania for Universal Boxing Organisation’s (UBO) vacant international super bantamweight title on February 25 at Quetta. PBC president Ifraz Khan and legal adviser Sardar Ahmed Haleemi are the promoters for this first ever international pro fight while the latter is making all the arrangements for the event taking place at Ayub Stadium, Quetta. The president, secretary and senior vice president collaborated with the UBO for months to bring the international title bout to Pakistan for the first time in the history of country’s boxing. The PBC is also aspiring to hold another UBO international title fight in Lahore in March in which PBC national champ will face another international boxer.–Staff Reporter

River FC win IFA ‘A’ Division Football

ISLAMABAD – Rover FC won the IFA ‘A’ Division Football League 2016 title after edging Huma FC 1-0 in the final played here at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday. Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada was the chief guest on the occasion, while IFA president Ch Saleem, secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bokhari, former PFF secretary information Rana Tanveer Javed and others were also present on the occasion. Huma Football Club were stunned in the 7th minute, when Muddassar scored the opening goal for Rover Fc. They kept on dominating the entire first half while the second half saw both the teams attacking each others’ goal but all their efforts went in vain as the encounter ended in 1-0 in favour of Rover FC.–Staff Reporter

ZTBL clinch SBP Governor T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD – ZTBL won the 13th SBP Governor T20 Cup 2017, after beating Punjab Provisional Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL) by runs 4 runs in the final played here at Shalimar Cricket Ground on Thursday. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) MD Qasim Nawaz graced the occasion as chief guest, while SBP Islamabad Region Chief Manager Sajjad Ali Shah, ZTBL MD Khalid Rafiq Shah, ZTBL GM Sports Masood Anwar and others were also present on the occasion. Batting first, ZTBL posted 144-8 in the allotted overs. Ali Nasir made 37, Sajawal Riaz 26 and Umar 20. Hassan Lai took 4-34 and M Rizwan 3-37. PPCBL, in reply, couldn’t achieve the target in the allotted overs and fell short of 4 runs. Hassan Sultan bowled brilliantly and grabbed 4-23, while Alamghir and Ahsan took 2 wickets each.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Runners-up team of Beaconhouse Intra Region Cricket Tournament (O Level Girls) 2016-17 pose for a photo with guests.