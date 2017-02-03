ISLAMABAD-Former Test cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, along with ASSL chairman Waqar Ahmed Khan and captains of the teams, unveiled trophy of the All-Star Super League (ASSL) during a colorful ceremony held here at a local hotel on late Wednesday night.

Captains of KP, Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh were highly hopeful about their teams’ chances of lifting the title. Sharing his views, Saqlain Mushtaq congratulated Waqar and his entire team. “When I was coming to attend the function, I was thinking about how they would manage the event and what kind of situation I had to face, but frankly speaking, I am very impressed the way they have organised the function. The disabled players are more able than the normal players and my since wishes are with them.

He said: “I am always ready whenever they need my services. I pray and hope for a highly successful first edition of the ASSL. I will try to do whatever I can do for them. They are more than welcome, when they feel like they need my help.

“The holding of the league will also help in opening floodgates of international cricket in Pakistan. All the stakeholders must help Waqar and his team, so that disabled cricket may be flourished well in the country,” Saqlain added.

ASSL chairman Waqar said that the league would be held from first week of April and final would be played on April 15 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. “We are also trying to conduct the day and night matches, as weather will be hot and humid and it will be difficult for the disabled players to adjust,” he added.

He said in the first phase, they would award Rs 300,000 cash to the champions, Rs 200,000 to runners-up and Rs 150,000 to third position holders, while man of the match, player of the tournament, best bowler and best all-rounder categories cash awards would also be distributed and there would be a special prize for the best entertainer of the ASSL,” Waqar concluded.