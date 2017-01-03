LAHORE - Fabulous fifties by Ahmed Shehzad and Imam-ul-Haq helped Habib Bank Limited (HBL) clinch the Departmental One-Day Cup 2016-17 trophy after they beat SSGC by five wickets in the final played at National Stadium Karachi on Monday.

Zohaib Khan and Usman Khan were the key bowlers for HBL who claimed two wickets each conceding 22 and 56 runs respectively while Shahid Afridi and Fahim Ashraf got one wicket each. Afridi once again failed to impress his fans with both bat and ball.

HBL bowlers restricted SSGC to 232-7 in the allotted 50 overs, after they were sent into bat first. Zohaib Khan and Usman Khan were the wreckers of SSGC innings as both clinched two wickets each while Shahid Afridi and Fahim Ashraf got one wicket each. Afridi once again failed to impress with both willow and weather.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik played superb and sensible knock of 93 runs playing 92 balls and hitting 9 fours. He was ably assisted by Asif Zakir, who contributed significant 41 runs off 51 balls studded with 5 fours. Fawad Alam (22) and M Irfan (20*) were the other main contributors as the other SSGC batsmen couldn’t resist powerful HBL bowling.

Scintillating half centuries by Ahmad Shahzad and Imam-ul-Haq made the HBL chase an easy task, which the bankers achieved in 47.4 overs for the loss of just five wickets. Shehzad smashed one six and nine fours in his dazzling knock of 51-ball 68, laced with 9 fours and one towering six while Imam-ul-Haq slammed six fours to gather 56 while Faheem Ashraf contributed unbeaten 34.

PCB chairman Shahryar Khan was chief guest at the concluding ceremony and handed over trophy and cash prize of Rs 1,000,000 to the winning captain and gave away Rs 500,000 to the runner-up team. Ahmad Shehzad was named man of the final and the best batsman of the tournament while Kamran Ghulam (NBP) was named the best all-rounder of the tournament and Fahim Ashraf (HBL) was the best bowler of the tournament.

Scoreboard

SSGC:

Awais Zia run out 7

Umar Amin c Fakhar b Usman 13

Adil Amin c Aftab Alam b Afridi 6

Asif Zakir c Usman b Zohaib 41

Shoaib Malik c Fakhar b Fahim 93

Fawad Alam c Shehzad b Zohaib 22

Saifullah Bangash b Usman 16

M Irfan (2) not out 20

Zafar Gohar not out 2

EXTRAS: (lb 2, w 10) 12

TOTAL: (7 wickets; 50 overs) 232

FOW: 1-9, 2-24, 3-31, 4-88, 5-143, 6-176, 7-208

BOWLING: Aftab Alam 9-0-34-0, Fahim Ashraf 10-1-48-1, Usman Khan 10-1-56-2, Shahid Afridi 10-1-42-1, Ali Shafiq 5-0-28-0, Zohaib Khan 6-0-22-2.

HBL:

Imam-ul-Haq c Fawad b Irfan 56

Fakhar Zaman retired hurt 25

Ahmed Shehzad c Asif b Irfan 68

Aftab Alam c Umar Amin b Irfan 9

Rameez Aziz b Zafar Gohar 0

Zohaib Khan not out 29

Afridi st Saifullah b Zafar 8

Fahim Ashraf not out 34

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 5) 6

TOTAL: (5 wickets; 47.4 overs) 235

FOW: 0-38*, 1-143, 1-147*, 2-158, 3-163, 4-165, 5-174

BOWLING: Shoaib Malik 8-1-31-0, Ahmed Jamal 7-0-36-0, M Irfan (2) 10-0-48-3, Zia-ul-Haq 8.4-0-41-0, Zafar Gohar 10-0-53-2, Adil Amin 4-0-25-0.

TOSS: Habib Bank Limited

UMPIRES: Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammed Anees