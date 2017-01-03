Radwanska survives first-round battle

BEIJING - Top seed and defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland scraped a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-5 victory against lower-ranked Ying-Ying Duan at the WTA Shenzhen Open Monday to advance to the second round. Radwanska, ranked third in the world, saved three match points in the third set on her way to claiming victory. Second seed Simona Halep of Romania triumphed in a three-set thriller 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 over Jelena Jankovic of Serbia. Halep bounced back after a second-set loss to win a place in the second round against Katerina Siniakova, who defeated hometown favourite Shuai Peng 6-3, 7-5. Third seed Johanna Konta of Britain made a strong start to the tournament with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 performance over Caga Buyukakcay, taking less than an hour to defeat her Turkish opponent.–AFP

Rain delays Serena’s campaign in Auckland

AUCKLAND - Rain disrupted the first day of the WTA Auckland Classic Monday with only two matches completed, delaying the start of top-seed Serena Williams's campaign. Williams was forced to wait until 9:20pm, nearly three hours past her scheduled start time, before her first-round match against Pauline Parmentier of France and other night matches were postponed because of persistent rain. Lucie Safarova cruised through her first match against fellow Czech Denisa Allertova 6-1, 6-2, thanks to her markedly superior serve. Safarova fired down seven aces while Allertova served up nine double faults. In the second completed match, Japan's Kurumi Nara comfortably beat Antonia Lottner of Germany 6-2, 6-2. Kiki Bertens was 5-3 up on Lauren Davis in their first set when rain halted play.–AFP

New Year Polo Cup begins today

LAHORE - The New Year Polo Cup 2017 will roll into action from today (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. In all, nine teams are featuring in the event, which is being held to welcome the new year with great gusto and zeal. The teams are divided into two pools, as pool A consists of Master Paints, Barry’s, Nurpur and Imperial Sugar while pool B comprises Bilal Steel/Dascon Constructions, Ahsan and Co, Barki Estate, Lotto Carpet and Ferrari Services. The inaugural match of the tournament will be played between Master Paints and Barry’s at 2pm. LPC secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab said: “I hope the polo enthusiasts will get the ample opportunities to witness the enthralling and entertaining matches throughout the tournament and also enjoy the super exciting finals to be held on Sunday.”–Staff Reporter

PBC boxers get int’l recognition

LAHORE - Ten of the Pakistan Boxing Council (PBC) boxers have made their way to the world boxing records website for the first time in nearly 40 years history of the country. PBC president Ifraz Khan Fazi has also been included as a promoter. PBC senior vice president Commander M Ali said: “The last year efforts of the PBC have started bearing fruits in shape of great achievements. The council not only held several events in the country but also got international recognition. “Due to efforts of PBC secretary Abdul Rasheed Baloch, PBC heavyweight bout winner Zulqarnain Khan, light flyweight Muzamil Usman, super bantamweight Nadir Baloch, cruiserweight Mohib Ali and welterweight M Aslam have been tagged in the www.boxrec.com, a website which maintains the records of all the professional boxers and give them ratings according to their bouts.”–Staff Reporter

Lobbing Love Tennis Ten event from 4th

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will hold the 1st Lobbing Love Tennis Ten Tournament from January 4 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex. Talking to The Nation, PTF Secretary M Khalid Rehmani said the tournament would be played for boys and girls 10 & under and 8 & under, in which modified green and orange ITF balls would be used. “The 10 & under will be played on full court, while 8 & under will be held on half court as per ITF specifications. The competition will start at 10am. Davis Cupper Shah Mehmood is the organising secretary while ITF qualified coach Sara Mansoor is the coordinator of the tournament.” He said the PTF had given the ‘All Lobbing Love Tennis Series’ national ranking points and such events would also be held in other cities of the country.–Staff Reporter