LAHORE: Pakistan left-hand opener and hero of ICC Champions Trophy Fakhar Zaman said that the team played with a new passion in the final of the tournament against India which helped them lifting the trophy.

Fakhar Zaman expressed his views in the ceremony that was arranged in his honor by Bilal Malik, the grandson of Bahria Town’s owner Malik Riaz.

The opening batsman, who scored a magnificent century against arch-rivals India in the final of Champions Trophy, was awarded with a cheque of two million rupees by Bilal Malik. Zaman also seemed determined to perform well in the future and to not let the nation’s hopes down.