DERBY - Riding on left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht's match-winning five-wicket haul, Indian women defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 95 runs to register their third successive win in the ICC Women's World Cup at Derby County in England on Sunday.

With this victory, India have now earned six points from three games. Chasing a paltry 170-run target, Pakistan women never recovered after losing quick six wickets at the score of 26 and were bowled out for 74 in 38.1 overs. Man-of-the-match Bisht returned with the figures of 5/18 in her quota of 10 overs that included two maidens.

Earlier, India had a disappointing day, after opting to bat, as they could only manage a total of 169 for 9, but it turned out to be too much for Pakistan.

The Indians never had any momentum in their innings once in-form Smriti Mandhana (2) was dismissed cheaply. Worse, skipper Mithali Raj (8) and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur (10) could not also score too many runs, making it difficult for the other players to accelerate.

Opener Punam Raut (48) consumed 72 balls while Deepti Sharma fared no better playing 63 balls for a sedate 28. It was keeper Sushma Verma (33 off 35 balls), who used the long handle to get the team near 170-run mark.

One of the main reasons for India not being able to get past 200-run mark was because of a very slow fifth wicket partnership between Mona Meshram (6, 35 balls) and Harmanpreet (10, 23 balls). They were together for 8 overs (between 26.3 and 34.3) which yielded only 13 runs.

While Harmanpreet was finding it difficult to hit big as she is playing with a finger injury, Meshram just could not pick the singles.

This was the time when Pakistan's spinners were in operation. Left-arm spin duo of Nashra Sandhu (4/26 in 10 overs) and Sadia Yousuf (2/30 in 10 overs) inflicted the maximum damage, taking 6 wickets for 56 runs in the 20 overs that they bowled.

The final six overs of the innings turned out to be productive for India as Sushma's attacking display fetched 41 runs during that phase.

Scoreboard

INDIA WOMEN:

P Raut c & b Nashra 47

S Mandhana lbw b Diana 2

D Sharma c Sidra b Nashra 28

M Raj lbw b Nashra 8

H Kaur c Sana b Sadia 10

M Meshram b Sadia 6

S Verma c Diana b Asmavia 33

J Goswami b Nashra 14

M Joshi not out 4

E Bisht run out 1

Poonam Yadav not out 6

EXTRAS: (b4, lb1, w5) 10

TOTAL: (9 wkts; 50 overs) 169

FOW: 1-7, 2-74, 3-93, 4-94, 5-107, 6-111, 7-145, 8-159, 9-161

BOWLING: Asmavia Iqbal 10-0-46-1, Diana Baig 10-3-28-1, Nashra Sandhu 10-1-26-4, Sana Mir 10-0-34-0, Sadia Yousuf 10-2-30-2

PAKISTAN WOMEN:

Ayesha Zafar lbw b Bisht 1

Nahida Khan c Verma b Kaur 23

Javeria Khan lbw b Goswami 6

Sidra Nawaz lbw b Bisht 0

Iram Javed lbw b Bisht 0

Nain Abidi b Sharma 5

Asmavia Iqbal c Verma b Joshi 0

Sana Mir b Joshi 29

Nashra Sandhu c Joshi b Bisht 1

Diana Baig b Bisht 0

Sadia Yousuf not out 3

EXTRAS: (w6) 6

TOTAL: (all out; 38.1 overs) 74

FOW: 1-1, 2-8, 3-9, 4-14, 5-24, 6-26, 7-44, 8-51, 9-51, 10-74

BOWLING: J Goswami 5-0-12-1, E Bisht 10-2-18-5, D Sharma 10-2-21-1, M Joshi 6.1-2-9-2, Poonam Yadav 5-1-8-0, H Kaur 2-0-6-1

TOSS: India Women,

PLAYER OF MATCH: E Bisht (India Women)