TAUNTON - England continued to make confident strides after their defeat in the opening match of the tournament, as classy half-centuries from Heather Knight and Sarah Taylor saw them to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Taunton. Laura Marsh claimed a four-wicket haul as Sri Lanka were limited to 204 for 8, before England cruised to their target with almost 20 overs to spare.

With Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield reunited at the top of the order, after the latter's wrist injury, England got off to a quick start. Winfield looked in particularly good touch, striking five boundaries, but Ama Kanchana dismissed both to leave England 50 for 2 in the eighth over.

That brought Knight in to join Taylor, batting at her favoured No. 3 berth after deputising as opener in Winfield's absence. Both picked up boundaries early on before settling down to tick over in singles and twos on their way to bringing up the century stand. The floodgates then opened, Knight hitting the only six of the day as a flurry of boundaries carried England to victory. Knight was caught at midwicket off Chamari Atapattu's offspin for 82 off 76 but Taylor was there to hit the winning runs, finishing on 74 off 67 in her most impressive and significant innings since returning to the side.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Sri Lanka were forced to toil from their runs from the outset, with England's senior seamers, Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole, serving up three maidens in a row. Hasini Perera eventually broke the stranglehold with a brace of chancy boundaries off Shrubsole to open their team's account after 21 consecutive dot-balls.

BRIEF SCORES: England 206 for 3 (Knight 82, Taylor 74*) beat Sri Lanka 204 for 8 (Marsh 4-45) by seven wickets.