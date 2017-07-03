ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s M Sajjad Sunday crowned champion of the ACBS 6 Red Snooker Championship 2017, after hammering Hong Kong’s Lee Chun Wai 7-0 in the final played at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.

While talking to The Nation Naveed Kapadia, media director of Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association, termed it an historic occasion as Pakistan managed to lift the title after 2013. “Sajjad played exceptionally well while M Bilal also displayed tremendous skills. We are proud of our heroes and hope they will also excel in the team event starting today,” he added.

Sajjad lifted the gold medal after displaying world class snooker against Lee. Sajjad took the first frame 56-11. He played a break of 56 to win second frame 56-1. Third frame was so close and it was hard to determine who is going to win the frame before Sajjad edged out Lee 32-31. It was one-sided from there on as Sajajd won next four frames 44-13, 33-0, 52-6 and 41-19 to lift the title for coubtry.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Sajajd was up against compatriot M Bilal. It was tough encounter as Sajjad prevailed to win 6-3. Sajajd won first frame 35-33, second frame 41-28, third frame 61-0, 4th frame 53-17, 5th frame 35-0. After losing five frames before bounced back and won next three frames 49-0, 45-22 and 58-13. But Sajjad won the 9th frame 32-0 to move into the finals. In the second semi-final, Hong Kong’s Lee Chun Wai beat Thailand’s Issara Kachaiwong 6-5, winning 67-0 (67), 39-13, 3-35, 0-52(48, 1-33, 37-0, 0-40(40), 37-8, 29-46, 51-02 and 36-30.