Lingmerth clings to PGA National lead

MARYLAND - Sweden's David Lingmerth stumbled to a three-over par 73 but clung to a one-stroke lead over American Daniel Summerhays after the third round of the US PGA National. Lingmerth had two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey over the 7,107-yard TPC Potomac layout to stand on seven-under 203 after 54 holes. "Long, hard fought day for me and here I am," Lingmerth said. "I'm still right where I need to be for tomorrow and I'm not too worried about the way I played today. I think I can come back tomorrow better." Lingmerth, seeking his second PGA title after taking the 2015 Memorial, won a 2012 developmental tour event on this course, hosting its first PGA event since 2006. And he's chasing his first wire-to-wire victory. "It's a situation I haven't previously been in," Lingmerth said.–Agencies

Murray confirms his fitness for Wimbledon

LONDON - Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon title defence on Monday after confirming his recovery from a hip injury that has disrupted his preparation for the event. "It's felt much better the last few days," the world number one said Sunday. "If I feel like I do today, I'll be fine to play the tournament. I'll be fine to play seven matches." Murray, who will play Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, a lucky loser ranked 134, in the Centre Court opener on Monday, said he felt no lasting effects from the injury which caused him to pull out of two exhibition matches at London's Hurlingham Club last week. "I've had hip problems since I was very young," said the Scot, who added that he had benefited from several days' rest. "It's not something new to me. It's just been very sore last few weeks.”–Agencies

Dressel takes third US title with 50 free win

CHICAGO - Caeleb Dressel captured his third title of the US Swim Championships by winning the 50-meter freestyle Saturday in the final race of the World Championships qualifying meet. Dressel, who earlier captured the 50 and 100 butterfly titles, won the 50 free in 21.53 seconds, beating Nathan Adrian by .34 of a second. He will also swim in the worlds July 14-30 at Budapest in the 100 free after a runner-up effort in that event. "It feels good," Dressel said. "I just have to work on my last 25 meters in the next few weeks. If your focus is set on one race at a time, all of your energy is going to go into that one race -- that's what really helps me." Five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky withdrew from the 1,500 freestyle Saturday after winning the women's 200, 400 and 800 free titles.–Agencies

Valverde undergoes successful operation

MADRID - Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde has undergone a succesful operation to fix a broken kneecap he suffered in a crash that knocked him out of the Tour de France, his Movistar team said Sunday. The 37-year-old was taken to a hospital in Dusseldorf on Saturday after he came down hard on a slippery bend in miserable wet conditions during the opening stage 14km time-trial in Germany. He broke his left kneecap and suffered a blow to the ribs as well as cuts in the fall. "Valverde was operated on with success this morning at Dusseldorf's University Hospital for the injuries caused by yesterday's fall which forced him to abandon the 2017 Tour de France," Movistar said in a statement. "Valverde will remain in Germany at least two more days before returning to Spain to continue a recovery." –Agencies

RISJA pleads for PM House invite

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) requested Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to invite sports journalists to cover event at PM House for Champions Trophy winning Pakistan Cricket team on 4th of this month. Senior Sports journalist Abdul Mohi Shah while addressing the sports journalists recalled that he along with other senior sports journalists attended the reception given to 1992 World Cup winning team besides attending other sports related functions at PM House, President House and other important places. It is sports journalists’ right to cover the activity rather than inviting beat reports. He said sports journalists are yet to receive invitation for the event and it would be a huge injustice to the sports journalist community, if PM House ignores them.–Staff Reporter