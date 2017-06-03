Henriques wants to impress with bat

Australia has arrived for the Champions Trophy 2017 with a strong side headlined by the most exciting pace attack in the competition, but not lacking batting meat either. It makes for an interesting situation for someone like Moises Henriques, who is a batsman who bowls seam-up. “My selection (in the squad) was definitely on the back of my batting in white-ball cricket over the last two or three years,” he said at Edgbaston. “Trevor (Hohns, the national selector) was pretty clear in his message that was the reason for selection and that’s why I was confident and not so surprised that I was picked, because the runs were on the board. But they haven’t been there at international level yet, so I’m really keen to get out there and start performing and winning games for Australia. We all know playing cricket for your country asks a lot more questions than domestic cricket.”

Root 'thrilled' with Champions Trophy start

England batsman Joe Root declared himself "thrilled" with his start to the Champions Trophy after scoring an unbeaten century to help his side beat Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday. The 26-year-old Root struck 133 not out as the hosts comfortably chased down a target of 306 to win by eight wickets with more than two overs remaining. Root said after the impressive victory: "There's a lot of confidence in the dressing room, we back each other and it rubs off on everyone. Nice to know you've got guys like Ben Stokes waiting to come in. The plan was making sure we had plenty of wickets in hand at the back end, one of the top four being not out between 70 and 100, we did a really good job. That worked out, thrilled to bits to get off to a good start." England's next game in the tournament is on Tuesday against New Zealand in Cardiff.

Sarfraz vows a Pakistan fight against India

Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is making sure his team feels no pressure ahead of the high-profile clash with arch-rivals India during the 2017 Champions Trophy in Birmingham on June 4. The 30-year-old, who will be leading the Pakistan side in his first International Cricket Council event, said they want to stay relaxed before the match. “It is important to be relaxed and confident before every big game, to keep the nerves in check,” he said. When asked what bowling combination he plans to unleash against India, Sarfraz said the decision would be made after looking at the pitch on match day. “It depends on how the pitch looks before the game,” he said. “We will unleash our best pace attack; maybe three or four fast-bowlers if needed, or a combination of spin and pace.”

England's Woakes out of Champions Trophy

England paceman Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the rest of the Champions Trophy one-day international competition with a side strain, it was announced Friday. Woakes managed just two overs at the start of hosts England's tournament-opening eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday before leaving the field and played no further part in the match. "A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday's ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement. The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England's participation in the Champions Trophy." The ECB statement added: "An update on a replacement for the seamer for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course."