LAHORE:- Pakistan's first game of the three-match friendly series against Ireland ended in a 2-2 draw at Lisnagarvey. According to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) spokesman on Friday, an interesting edge of seat contest saw the hosts twice coming from behind to hold Pakistan 2-2. In front of a packed house, the green shirts went ahead early in the 9th minute when Aleem Bilal converted a penalty corner with a powerful drag flick. The lead did not last long, when Connor Harte, who was playing his 200th international, availed a pass from Shane O' Donoghue in the 17th minute. Just two minutes before the half-time, Ali Shan restored the lead for Pakistan when he put in the ball after a Dilber try had rebounded off the goal keeper's pads.–Staff Reporter