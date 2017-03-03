Two days before the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has uploaded an inside video of Qaddafi Stadium on his Facebook account, showing the ground and stands.

Along with the video, CM has uploaded the status praising the ground, weather and state-of-the-art preparations for the final.

The CM specifically mentioned that cricket is not a sport for Pakistan, adding that it shows the real and resilient face of Pakistani nation in the face of tragedy.

CM has urged the Pakistani nation to be united on the occasion and show the world what real Pakistan is.

After much anticipation and deliberation, Punjab government and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced to conduct the PSL final in Lahore, which was highly skeptical after two recent blasts in the provincial capital.

Earlier, CM uploaded a video in which he can be seen presiding a meeting to look over security arrangements for the final.

Furthermore, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa has given the assurance of security for players and officials of tournament.

The foreign players of finalists Quetta Gladiators, however, have pulled out of the final in Lahore.

Major opposition party PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan has criticized the decision and called it ‘madness’. Khan holds the view the move will exhibit vulnerability of Pakistan instead of its strength.

The World Cup winning captain was joined by another former skipper Javed Miandad in scepticism with regards to hosting the final in Lahore given the security situation.