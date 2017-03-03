LAHORE - Minister for Law in Punjab Rana Sanaullah Thursday said that the PSL final in Lahore would not paralyse life.

In a media briefing over security situation in Lahore, Sanaullah said that no area and road would be blocked on Sunday and smooth flow of traffic would be ensured. He said that all business points would carry on with their routinely affairs except for the restaurants and offices in the immediate vicinity of Gaddafi Stadium.

The law minister declared ‘propaganda’ against PSL final match in Lahore by certain politicians a result of envy and hatred. He criticised such elements for not allegedly thinking beyond their gains. Sanaullah also said that operational timings of metro bus had been pushed further for the big day to facilitate the locals. He said a free-of-cost shuttle bus service would be provided to the audience from parking stands to Gaddafi Stadium.

The provincial minister said that countless martyrs rendered sacrifices in war on terror and that the entire nation has proved that eventual victory belongs not to extremists but the state.

Meanwhile on the other hand, a full-dress rehearsal was conducted by law enforcement agencies from Allama Iqbal International Airport to Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. Foreign broadcasting agency’s crew has reached the provincial capital and equipment is being set up in the stadium for wide coverage of the match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also issued invitations for the match. Reportedly, parking stands are at least 600 metres at distance from the stadium owing to security concerns.