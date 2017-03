Kamran Akmal's 100-run stand helped Peshawar Zalmi set 182-run target against Karachi Kings in the final playoff at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 181 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs.

Kamran Akmal and Dawid Malan's 97-run partnership for the first wicket was the best opening stand by Peshawar Zalmi in PSL so far. They hit nine fours and six sixes in the first 10-overs without losing any wicket.

The first wicket loss for Zalmi was when Malan was caught out by Babar Azam in the 13th over off a ball by Sohail Khan. He hit five boundaries.

Marlon Samuels came in at number three to join Kamran Akmal and built a 77-run partnership with him for the next 7.4 overs. He scored undefeated 37 runs off 22 balls.

Shahid Afridi came to bat when Kamran Akmal ran out by Mohammad Amir off a throw by Ravi Bopara. Kamran Akmal's master blaster innings came to an end in the death over. He scored 104 runs hitting seven sixes and six fours.

Mohammad Amir and Sohail Khan took one wicket each.

Squads:

Karachi Kings:

Babar Azam, RS Bopara, CH Gayle, Hasan Mohsin, Imad Wasim, DPMD Jayawardene, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Manzoor, R McLaren, Mohammad Amir, KA Pollard, Rahat Ali, Saifullah Bangash, KC Sangakkara (C), Shoaib Malik, Sohail Khan, Usama Mir, Usman Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan (1), CJ Jordan, Junaid Khan, Kamran Akmal, DJ Malan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hafeez, EJG Morgan, DJG Sammy (C), MN Samuels, Shahid Afridi, Shakib Al Hasan, Sohaib Maqsood, Tamim Iqbal, Wahab Riaz.