LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly not invited Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Javed Miandad among other former cricketers to witness PSL final match on March 5.

Cricket authority decided after PTI chief opposed holding the match in Pakistan terming it a security risk.

Earlier this week, Shehryar Khan, Chairman of the board had criticised the leader of an opposition party for discouraging return of international cricket to Pakistan.

On the other hand Imran Khan’s stance was endorsed by former president and co-chair of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari.

According to reports, the board has also not invited Abdul Qadir, Sarfraz Nawaz and Javed Miandad. Sarfraz Nawaz had made allegations against Chairman of Pakistan Super League, Najam Sethi and PCB chief in the recent past.