Lahore - Pebble Breakers and Master Paints (Black) won their respective matches to qualify for the main final of the Emporium Mall Punjab Polo Cup 2017.

Pebble Breakers beat Newage/Master Paints by 8-6 in the eight-chukker match. From the winning side, Raja Taimur Nadeem hit a hat-trick while Guy Gibrat scored a brace. From the losing side, Juan Cruz Losada hit a hat-trick while Hissam Ali Hyder added one. The fifth chukker of the match started with a fine field goal from Losada to level at 3-3. The sixth chukker saw Taimur scoring a field goal to give Pebble Breakers 4-3 lead, which was soon equalized while in the dying moments of the chukker, Taimur one again gave Pebble Breakers 5-4 edge.

In the seventh chukker, both sides scored one goal each while Newage leveled the score at 6-6 in the eighth chukker. But Pebble Breakers prevailed in the dying moments of the match and scored a brace to win the match by 8-6.

Half goal handicap advantage proved good enough for Master Paints (Black) to beat Barry’s by 7½-7 in a nail-biting contest. Andres Crispo was top scorer with five goals.

His teammate Bilal Haye converted two. From the losing side, George Meyrick hammered a hat-trick while his teammates Hamza Mawaz Khan and Raja Samiullah contributed two goals each but lady of luck couldn’t favour them. Howard George Smith and Timothy John Bown officiated the match as field umpires.