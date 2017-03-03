Dubai - Peshawar Zalmi's hard-hitting batsman and former captain Shahid Khan Afridi said Thursday that current captain of the squad West Indies’ Darren Sammy can bepart of the team in Lahore if Zalmi make it to the final.

As there are huge speculations over the participation of the foreign players in Lahore final, the news may proved first drop of water for the PSL organisers. However, Afridi added that a formal announcement of the "good news" would only be made after Friday's play-off between Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

According to other reports, Zalmi’s other foreign players may also join Sammy for the lahore final in a great boost to the event. While the staging of the PSL final in Lahore has been met with great enthusiasm, the mood was somewhat dampened when all four of Quetta Gladiators’ foreign players — Kevin Pietersen, Tymal Mills, Luke Wright and Rilee Rossouw — decided not to play the title-deciding game citing security concerns.

In this scenario, this news is very welcoming for Pakistan’s enthusiasts. In case of Karchi Kings, there foreign players may also chose to visit Lahore if their team reached the final. It would be difficult and tricky decision for their captain Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who both were part of that Sri Lankan team that came under attack at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium in 2009. Chris Gayle, however, has jokingly showed his consent to playin Lahore’s final after his 17-baal 44 against Islamabad United in last pool game that he would go if invited.

Even before Afridi’s revelation, there were murmurs of Darren Sammy and the rest of the West Indian contingent being ready to travel to Lahore. However, the real coup will be if Zalmi have also succeeded in convincing England’s Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan to make the trip.–Raheel Hanif