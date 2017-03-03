LAHORE - Temperamental Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal Thursday was involved in a heated argument with police over a traffic violation for the second time in his controversy-beset career. The 26-year-old was stopped in his hometown of Lahore for driving a car bearing a personalised number plate deemed illegal by customs and excise officials. "Police stopped me and used foul language and they told me I would have to remove the number plate myself," he later told reporters.