The Pakistan Cricket Board locks horns with its Indian counterpart as it has sent a Notice of Dispute under the Dispute Resolution Committee Terms of Reference of the ICC (ICC TORs) to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to an issued statement from the PCB office here on Wednesday, the notice has been sent for breaching the agreement between the two boards for execution in respect of the Future Tour Programme for the period of 2014-2023.

The PCB has claimed the losses and damage suffered by it as a result of BCCI’s breaches of the agreement.

Earlier, PCB Executive Committee's Chairman Najam Sethi has said that Pakistan’s case against the Indian cricket authorities for dishonouring agreement of playing bilateral series with Pakistan is strong, adding that the board is fully prepared to move ahead with suing the BCCI.

Sethi tweeted that PCB has informed the BCCI of their plans to sue the Indian cricket board.

PCB has told BCCI it is suing for compensation against BCCI's refusal to play bilateral series as per Agreement signed in 2014. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) April 26, 2017

“PCB has told BCCI it is suing for compensation against BCCI's refusal to play bilateral series as per the agreement signed in 2014,” Sethi said after the ICC meeting in Dubai, which also outvoted the Big Three and India’s dominance in ICC.

A 2014 agreement between Pakistan and India states that the Indian team was scheduled to play six series against Pakistan, out of which four of them were going to be Pakistan’s home series.

However, India backtracked on its commitment, citing its government's refusal.

Both Pakistan and India haven’t played full series since 2007, although Pakistan toured India in late 2012 for a short series of three ODIs and two T20Is.