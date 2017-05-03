ISLAMABAD - Pakistan players get green signal to participate in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku from 12th of this month as the PSB is set to receive Rs48 million required to send Pakistani contingent for the event, a PSB top official on condition of anonymity confirmed on Tuesday.

It was feared that Pakistani athletes dreams might shattered after the removal of PSB DG Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera that resulted into the bickering between IPC minister and the PM Secretariat. The PSB had only Rs10 million available from the required Rs58 million and with acting DG Khiyal Zad Gul, who is also Joint Secretary of Council of Common Interest (CCI) is very busy in CCI meetings it was feared that the PSB would fail to raise the funds for the games.

The sources said it is just because of the IPC and the PSB officers non-ability of handling the situation, which led to the cancelation of Second Quaid-e-Azam Games, which were due to start from 5 to 9 of this month. “Ganjera had made all the arrangements and even duties were assigned. The conspiracy theory behind Ganjera’s suspension led to cancelation of not only games, but athletes also suffered badly, the sources said.

The PSB had sought the help of the Finance Ministry to bail out them for sending the squad to Baku. But the sources revealed that Finance Ministry advised the PSB to generate funds from their own reserves and the PSB somehow managed to arrange Rs24 million while they are expecting IPC Ministry to provide them further Rs 24 million today (Wednesday).

The sources said that only three persons from the PSB are allowed to accompany contingent for Baku including Deputy Director Generals Muhammad Shahid, Dr Jamali and Dr Manan, while Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera and Dr Waqar names were chopped by PM house while not a single representation from the IPC Ministry for the Baku-bound contingent is confirmed.

Sources said the PSB will sponsor 12 events, while two events will be sponsored by Pakistan Olympic Association. Pakistan will take part in around 14 events from possible 20,.Pakistani contingent will proceed to Baku through Doha on May 6. Earlier, it was decided to use Tehran route, but somehow the plan was cancelled and long and expensive route was selected. The sources said a letter had been send to AGPR for release of grant, which is most likely released today.

The sources said there is no one responsible in the PSB as all are busy in self-projection and spending time here and there that’s why no one is ready to provide information about departure of players, camps situation and detail of the contingent and the PSB’s media department is as inept as ever.

Meanwhile, it was highly expected that Punjab Chief Minister Shahzab Shairf, who had called Mian Riaz on last Friday and requested him to keep quiet and promised to take up the issue with the PM, despite being in the capital for highly important Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting never contacted Mian Riaz and things are going towards dead end. Mian Riaz has threatened to speak out his heart in the National Assembly session and will not hesitate to take PM Principle Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad to the task. Highly placed sources near to Mian Riaz had confirmed that Mian Riaz is in Islamabad and was ready to meet Shahbaz Sharif if his genuine concerns were addressed. It is high time PM should intervene and either start inquiry against suspended DG on war-footings or appoint an acting DG, who had time to sit in the PSB and ensure calm.