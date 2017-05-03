ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation conducted highly significant meeting of all the affiliated associations and departments at Mushaf Squash Complex under the chair of senior vice president Air vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi.

The meeting was very first of its kind that was attended by among others squash legends Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman. The new office-bearers had made it clear that only players following the training methods and keeping discipline will stay and anybody who defies the rules will be thrown out.

It is first time such a meeting has been held by an SVP as the previous regime incurred huge damages to the cause of game that saw top players including Aamir Atlas and Danish Atlas turning their backs on country and settling in USA and a highly unjustified, unannounced ban on top player Nasir Iqbal.

Highly placed sources present in the meeting informed The Nation that it was decided that age verification will be the responsibility of the associations through birth certificates, school certificates, form-B and an affidavit from parents and no age forms would be submitted again to change the age of players.

It was also decided in principle that after submission of documents, if the age of a certain player proved wrong then the player would be banned for life and associations were directed to carryout age verification process and submit copy to the federation for record.

The associations and departments were also assigned to identify four players in every age group and conduct comprehensive training of players and then send them to the PSF for their skill assessment through squash legends. It was also decided to give top most emphasise to discipline as lots of complaints were received in the past regarding pathetic behaviour of the players and strict disciplinary policies will be adopted at grassroots level. Grooming a player to respect referees, coaches and hierarchy's decisions will be also the associations responsibility. It was also decided to ensure the availability of qualified and experienced coaches and physical trainers and to promote squash at grassroots level talent hunt programmes at school level will be carried out.

It associations and departments also advised to plan national tournaments in a manner that dates don’t clash with players' training camps at the PSF and international tournaments while they will also keep the track of the players’ performances and recommend them for support based on the same.

Gathering was concluded with briefing to all players by Jahangir Khan saying that players must improve their discipline, follow training camps planned by PSF; focus on improving their performance as their world ranking is not compatible with other international players of their age groups.

He also emphasised that players must appreciate that associations, departments and the PSF are all working sincerely for the national cause of reviving the glory of Squash.

Qamar Zaman, Jehangir Khan, Jansher Khan along with associations and departments highly appreciated the PSF for following transparent policies and bringing all stakeholders on board with the PSF.

SVP while sharing his views said that support and rewards are only based upon players adherence to the PSF training camp, discipline, performance in international tournaments and improvement in their world ranking as international players of their age group are way ahead of Pakistanis in ranking. “We will provide maximum exposure, top class training, best coaches but we will not compromise on discipline and players will only allow to enter names in those PSA events, which coaches endorse. The practice that players entering their names and bowing out at qualifying or first round harm their PSA rankings and also they slip training for weeks. Now players have to follow the set criteria of training.”