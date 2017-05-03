ISLAMABAD - Sialkot Region beat Karachi Region Whites by 58 runs in the Inter Region U-19 One Day Tournament 2017-18 Round three Group-A match played here at Pindi Stadium on Tuesday. Sialkot opted to bat first after winning the toss and posted 281-9. Mohsin Riaz made unbeaten 78, Ashir Mehmood contributed 58 and Ghulam Mohiuddin 55. MTalha took 4 for 53.

Chasing 282 runs for victory, Karachi Whites was bowled out for 223 in 47.5 overs. M Taha top scored with 48. M Usman made 43 and Jahanzaib 42. Nabeel Arshad captured 3 for 34.

At KRL Stadium, Lahore Region Whites beat Hyderabad Region by 76 runs on D/L method. Batting first, Lahore Whites posted 257 for the loss of 9 wickets. Ramis made 78 and Saad remained unbeaten on 44. M Sulaman took 3 for 49 and M Aizaz 2 for 49.

Hyderabad Region were bowled out for 185 in 47.5 overs. Saad Khan scored 28 and Muhib Ali 25. Hashim Ibrahim took 3 for 32, Hanan 3 for 33 and Mohsin Ali 2 for 23.

At National Ground Islamabad, AJK beat Faisalabad by 5 wickets on D/L method. Batting first AJK made 235-9 wickets in 50 overs. Hammad Islam was the hero as he made 103 and Zohaib Bukhari made 61. M Ibtisam took 3 for 28 while Sulaman Shafqat and Usama captured 2 wickets each conceding 42 and 50 runs, respectively.

Faisalabad Region could score 220 for the loss of 5 wickets in 41 overs. Awais Zafar made 85 and Usama Javed unbeaten 55. Zohaib Bukhari took 3 for 45 and Hammad Islam 2 for 31.

At Diamond ground, Islamabad Region thrashed Bahawalpur by 9 wickets on D/L method, batting first Bahawalpur made 155 all out in 43.5 overs, Sharjeel made 58, Alamgir Khan took 3 for 28, Musa Khan 3 for 33, Abu Huraira 2-37 and Zain-ul-Abdeen 2-47, Islamabad made 148 for the loss of 1 wicket in 27.1 overs, Rohail Nazir made 73 and Azan Tariq 58, Umpires: Akmal Hayat & Nasir Hussain Sr, Referee: Asif Aslam Asif, Scorer: Adnan Farooq.