Sri Lanka can win Trophy, says Donald

COLOMBO - Famed South African paceman Allan Donald began his appointment Tuesday as Sri Lanka's interim bowling coach, declaring the squad has the potential to claim victory in next month's Champions Trophy. Donald was hired by the Sri Lankan cricket board as a fast bowling consultant ahead of the tournament in England. "The Sri Lankan attack has what it takes to win the tournament," he told reporters at the cricket board headquarters. "Sri Lanka has a lot of skills. Lot of leadership with the ball... what is there to be scared of?" Donald said his was an "inspirational role" and he would be working closely with the squad to assess their individual goals, health condition and personalities. Donald was one of Test cricket's top fast bowlers, taking 330 wickets in 72 Tests at an average of 22.25.–AFP

Pinot attacks Giro flanked by Swiss guard

ALGHERO - French rider Thibaut Pinot will launch his Giro d'Italia bid starting Friday flanked by a Swiss guard of FDJ climbing experts Steve Morabito and Sébastien Reichebach. The 26-year-old climber who is also now the French time-trial champion competes in the Tour of Italy three years after finishing third in the Tour de France. "After each rest day a key stage has been included. You have to know how to manage these breaks to restart at your maximum," said Morabito. Morabito and Reichebach will support Pinot in the mountains, on whose descents the Frenchman can look more than nervous on occasion. The French outfit will also rely on new Swedish recruit Tobias Ludvigsson in an very experienced group which includes William Bonnet, Matthieu Ladagnous, Jérémy Roy and Benoît Vaugrenard.–AFP

Ibrahimovic 'fixed' by knee surgery

LONDON - Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been "fixed" and feels "stronger" after undergoing knee surgery in the United States, he said on Tuesday. "Fixed, done and stronger," Ibrahimovic posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a photograph showing white medical wristbands around his two wrists. "Once again thank you for the support. We will enjoy my game together soon." Ibrahimovic, 35, faces a long period of rehabilitation after sustaining ligament damage in his right knee during United's Europa League quarter-final win against Anderlecht last month. With his United contract due to expire at the end of the season, his future at the club is in doubt. United wrote on Twitter: "Good news from Zlatan's team that he has undergone successful knee surgery."–AFP

Volleyball team’s Iran visit cancelled

ISLAMABAD –Pakistan Junior Volleyball team’s visit to Iran has been cancelled due to unavailability of funds. The junior team was set to travel to Iran on Tuesday where they had to play a five-match series against Iranian team. The main aim of the series was to prepare Pakistani team for the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku. Pakistan Volleyball Federation had hired the services of top Iranian coach on hefty monthly salary and he was imparting hefty training on the players but all his efforts and players training have been wasted. The players had expressed their utter disappointment and said they felt being let down as they had not taken even Sunday’s offs and trained daily for 5 hours in two sessions but all their hard work and efforts had been went into the vain.–Staff Reporter

Inter-varsities Basketball Championship

ISLAMABAD – Bahria, UCP, Punjab University and GC University, Lahore move into the semi-finals of the Inter-varsities Men’s Basketball Championship 2017 on Tuesday. In the first quarterfinal, UCP beat Abdul Wali Khan University 82-49 thanks to Zain, who scored 30 points. In the second quarterfinal, Bahria University recorded 65-46 victory over Hazara University, Manshera. Hamza Nusrat scored 26 points while Waleed Wariach contributed. In the third quarterfinal, GC University beat University of Sargodha 66-40 while in the last quarterfinal, Punjab University Lahore beat IIUI 81-41. Bahria will face UCP in the first semi-final while Punjab University take on GC University in the second semi-final. The championship is organised by Bahria University in collaboration with HEC.–Staff Reporter